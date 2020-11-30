Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,577,473 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.88 per share which meant it gained $2.06 on the day or 7.98% during that session. The ASAN stock price is -7.46% off its 52-week high price of $29.96 and 26.22% above the 52-week low of $20.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.85% from current levels.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored