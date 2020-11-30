Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,015,183 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $293.27 Million, closed the recent trade at $13.45 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The SRAC stock price is -6.99% off its 52-week high price of $14.39 and 31.6% above the 52-week low of $9.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 676.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the SRAC stock price touched $14.39- or saw a rise of 7.85%. Year-to-date, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 35.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) have changed 31.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 364.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.21% with a share float percentage of 100.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stable Road Acquisition Corp. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 1.24 Million shares worth more than $12.55 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, with the holding of over 1.23 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.35 Million and represent 6.88% of shares outstanding.

