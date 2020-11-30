Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 5,615,415 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.31% during that session. The SWN stock price is -20% off its 52-week high price of $3.9 and 67.38% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Despite being -0.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the SWN stock price touched $3.38-3 or saw a rise of 3.85%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 34.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed 12.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.4 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.15% from current levels.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.9%, compared to -36.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.2% and 140% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.1%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $716.77 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $852.89 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $745Million and $592Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.8% for the current quarter and 44.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.7%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.55% with a share float percentage of 94.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 91.91 Million shares worth more than $215.99 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 87.57 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $205.8 Million and represent 14.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.3% shares in the company for having 50260100 shares of worth $122.13 Million while later fund manager owns 37.08 Million shares of worth $99.01 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.12% of company’s outstanding stock.

