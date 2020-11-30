Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 2,197,339 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.52 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.84% during that session. The HL stock price is -42.95% off its 52-week high price of $6.79 and 70.53% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.9 Million shares.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Despite being -0.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 23 when the HL stock price touched $5.12-8 or saw a rise of 8.11%. Year-to-date, Hecla Mining Company shares have moved 38.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) have changed 2.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $185.53 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $195.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $224.94 Million and $136.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.5% for the current quarter and 43.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -226.3%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 04 and February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.32%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.75% with a share float percentage of 61.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hecla Mining Company having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 51.86 Million shares worth more than $263.46 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45.71 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $232.21 Million and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.7% shares in the company for having 30268241 shares of worth $138.63 Million while later fund manager owns 19.29 Million shares of worth $88.33 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.63% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored