Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,437,869 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.05 per share which meant it lost -$1.55 on the day or -4.35% during that session. The GOOS stock price is -19.79% off its 52-week high price of $40.79 and 62% above the 52-week low of $12.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Despite being -4.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the GOOS stock price touched $39.32- or saw a rise of 13.4%. Year-to-date, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares have moved -6.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have changed 1.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.42 while the price target rests at a high of $45.83. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.9% from current levels.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.57%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.69% with a share float percentage of 95.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canada Goose Holdings Inc. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 11.3 Million shares worth more than $363.63 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 19.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.44 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.69 Million and represent 7.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.41% shares in the company for having 4383337 shares of worth $141.01 Million while later fund manager owns 3.66 Million shares of worth $84.82 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.19% of company’s outstanding stock.

