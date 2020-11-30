Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,164,025 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $241.01 Million, closed the last trade at $3.81 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 11.4% during that session. The APTX stock price is -69.82% off its 52-week high price of $6.47 and 58.01% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 723.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) trade information

Sporting 11.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the APTX stock price touched $3.88-1 or saw a rise of 1.8%. Year-to-date, Aptinyx Inc. shares have moved 11.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have changed 28.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 177.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +214.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 109.97% from current levels.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aptinyx Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.26%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.5% and 23.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.8%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $130Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $918Million and $818Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -86.9% for the current quarter and -84.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.1%.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.1% with a share float percentage of 57.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptinyx Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 5.56 Million shares worth more than $18.79 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC held 8.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 5.31 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.93 Million and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 804915 shares of worth $3.36 Million while later fund manager owns 484.68 Thousand shares of worth $1.6 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.

