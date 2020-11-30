Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,047,766 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $57.05 per share which meant it gained $1.65 on the day or 2.98% during that session. The SMAR stock price is -6.57% off its 52-week high price of $60.8 and 45.82% above the 52-week low of $30.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 994.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

Sporting 2.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the SMAR stock price touched $58.24- or saw a rise of 2.04%. Year-to-date, Smartsheet Inc. shares have moved 27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) have changed 0.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $68. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.36% from current levels.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -31%.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.44% with a share float percentage of 105.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smartsheet Inc. having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 14.34 Million shares worth more than $708.7 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 11.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $497.85 Million and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.7% shares in the company for having 6875105 shares of worth $339.77 Million while later fund manager owns 6.74 Million shares of worth $332.91 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.59% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored