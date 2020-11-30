Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 3,540,492 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.09 Million, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The ONTX stock price is -500% off its 52-week high price of $1.56 and 26.92% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Despite being -2.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the ONTX stock price touched $0.278 or saw a rise of 6.47%. Year-to-date, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -32.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have changed -0.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.3 while the price target rests at a high of $0.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.38% from current levels.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $50Million and $150Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20% for the current quarter and 4320% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +67.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +70%.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.97% with a share float percentage of 11.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.93 Million shares worth more than $1.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 903.4 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.95 Thousand and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 5090648 shares of worth $2.88 Million while later fund manager owns 1.08 Million shares of worth $280.13 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.

