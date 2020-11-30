Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,351,078 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.88 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.09% during that session. The MFGP stock price is -202.66% off its 52-week high price of $14.77 and 43.03% above the 52-week low of $2.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) trade information

Sporting 2.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the MFGP stock price touched $5.07-3 or saw a rise of 3.75%. Year-to-date, Micro Focus International plc shares have moved -65.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have changed 52.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.42 while the price target rests at a high of $18.88. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +286.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.43% from current levels.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

MFGP Dividends

Micro Focus International plc is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.17 at a share yield of 25.75%.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.88% with a share float percentage of 15.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micro Focus International plc having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 34.74 Million shares worth more than $111.87 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 10.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the holding of over 2.11 Million shares as of December 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.65 Million and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.8% shares in the company for having 22761228 shares of worth $124.73 Million while later fund manager owns 3.45 Million shares of worth $18.92 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

