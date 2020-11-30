Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,967,520 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $53.61 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The FTCH stock price is -1.03% off its 52-week high price of $54.16 and 88.83% above the 52-week low of $5.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Sporting 0.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the FTCH stock price touched $54.16- or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, Farfetch Limited shares have moved 417.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) have changed 85.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -75.75% from current levels.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Farfetch Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +285.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 183.47%, compared to -22.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.9% and -45.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $515.27 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $445.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $382.23 Million and $331.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.8% for the current quarter and 34.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.9%.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.64% with a share float percentage of 94.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farfetch Limited having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 26.19 Million shares worth more than $658.89 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd, with the holding of over 22.69 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $570.83 Million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 6302533 shares of worth $108.84 Million while later fund manager owns 5Million shares of worth $125.8 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored