In the latest trading session, 216,049 X Financial(NYSE:XYF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.75 changing hands around $0.39 or 0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $147.13 Million. XYF’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.91% off its 52-week high of $5.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the current value is an impressive 48.73% up since then. When we look at X Financial’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 307.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.94 Million.

Analysts give the X Financial (XYF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XYF as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. X Financial’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

Instantly XYF is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 16.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.88-4 on Friday, Nov 27 added 4.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XYF’s forecast low is $5.1 with $5.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +85.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 85.45% for it to hit the projected low.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for X Financial earnings to decrease by -16.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.31% per year.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of X Financial shares while 1.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.42%. There are 15 institutions holding the X Financial stock share, with Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.87% of the shares, roughly 315.73 Thousand XYF shares worth $487.8 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 106.39 Thousand shares worth $164.38 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and Amplify CrowdBureau Peer to Peer CrowdFunding ETF. With 1981 shares estimated at $4.44 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify CrowdBureau Peer to Peer CrowdFunding ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 587 shares worth around $906.

