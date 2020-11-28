In the latest trading session, 335,194 Youdao, Inc.(NYSE:DAO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.38 changing hands around $1.4 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.51 Billion. DAO’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.01% off its 52-week high of $47.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.36% up since then. When we look at Youdao, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 774.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 604.65 Million.

Analysts give the Youdao, Inc. (DAO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DAO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Youdao, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Instantly DAO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $33.35- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 5.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $160.41 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Youdao, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $127.95 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.11 Million and $77.36 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 176.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Youdao, Inc. earnings to decrease by -212%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

