Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.56 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.09 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.34 Million and $5.36 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -64.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -61%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. earnings to decrease by -325%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.38% of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. shares while 7.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.22%. There are 24 institutions holding the Superior Drilling Products, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.98% of the shares, roughly 506.52 Thousand SDPI shares worth $208.13 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.4% or 359.7 Thousand shares worth $147.8 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 187537 shares estimated at $139.53 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 166.1 Thousand shares worth around $68.25 Thousand.

