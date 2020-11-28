In the latest trading session, 502,239 Ovid Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:OVID) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.29 changing hands around $0.3 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $399.01 Million. OVID’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.44% off its 52-week high of $9.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.38% up since then. When we look at Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 482.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 675.66 Million.

Analysts give the Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OVID as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) trade information

Instantly OVID is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.35-0 on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 133.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OVID’s forecast low is $10 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +233.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 58.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 26.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.69% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares while 39.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.85%. There are 116 institutions holding the Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.71% of the shares, roughly 3.62 Million OVID shares worth $20.79 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.35% or 2.76 Million shares worth $15.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1742420 shares estimated at $10Million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 1.18 Million shares worth around $8.68 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored