In the latest trading session, 397,263 Aptose Biosciences Inc.(NASDAQ:APTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.28 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $558.8 Million. APTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.29% off its 52-week high of $9.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.43, which suggests the current value is an impressive 61.31% up since then. When we look at Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 851.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 990.94 Million.

Analysts give the Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended APTO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Instantly APTO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.46-2 on Monday, Nov 23 added 2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APTO’s forecast low is $9 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +107.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 43.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Aptose Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 39.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.09% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares while 52.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.44%. There are 78 institutions holding the Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Consonance Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9% of the shares, roughly 7.99 Million APTO shares worth $47.97 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 6.89 Million shares worth $41.33 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored