In the latest trading session, 522,434 Viomi Technology Co., Ltd(NASDAQ:VIOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.64 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $393.37 Million. VIOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.28% off its 52-week high of $9.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.53% up since then. When we look at Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 471.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 158.75 Million.

Analysts give the Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VIOT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Although VIOT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.81-1 on Monday, Nov 23 added 17.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 126.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viomi Technology Co., Ltd share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +6.62% over the past 6 months, a -40.3% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will rise +5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd earnings to increase by 479.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.61% of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd shares while 33.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.4%. There are 25 institutions holding the Viomi Technology Co., Ltd stock share, with Serenity Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 24.64% of the shares, roughly 2.81 Million VIOT shares worth $16.99 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 20.34% or 2.32 Million shares worth $14.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 375000 shares estimated at $2.27 Million under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 30.62 Thousand shares worth around $174.86 Thousand.

