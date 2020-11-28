In the latest trading session, 260,113 Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NASDAQ:BBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.41 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.12 Million. BBIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.49% off its 52-week high of $2.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the current value is an impressive 4.96% up since then. When we look at Vinco Ventures, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 301.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.8 Million.

Analysts give the Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BBIG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Although BBIG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.6 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 11.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Vinco Ventures, Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.59% of Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares while 5.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.34%. There are 13 institutions holding the Vinco Ventures, Inc. stock share, with Rovida Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.31% of the shares, roughly 329.97 Thousand BBIG shares worth $597.25 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 32.6 Thousand shares worth $59.01 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 20400 shares estimated at $62.22 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1.08 Thousand shares worth around $1.95 Thousand.

