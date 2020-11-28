In the latest trading session, 318,880 UTStarcom Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:UTSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.07 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.44 Million. UTSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.24% off its 52-week high of $3.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 23.36% up since then. When we look at UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 175.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 842.66 Million.

Analysts give the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UTSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) trade information

Although UTSI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.16 on Friday, Nov 27 added 7.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 105.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 133.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UTSI’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +133.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 133.64% for it to hit the projected low.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2020 will be $10Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.65 Million and $13.91 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -59.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.9%. The 2020 estimates are for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -182.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22% per year.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.6% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares while 3.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.94%. There are 19 institutions holding the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.46% of the shares, roughly 1.23 Million UTSI shares worth $1.32 Million.

CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 61.72 Thousand shares worth $66.35 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

