In the latest trading session, 502,248 USD Partners LP(NYSE:USDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.98 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $115.17 Million. USDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -167.34% off its 52-week high of $10.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 74.87% up since then. When we look at USD Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 130.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.23 Million.

Analysts give the USD Partners LP (USDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended USDP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. USD Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) trade information

Instantly USDP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.24-6 on Friday, Nov 27 added 6.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) is 0.3% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 226.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, USDP’s forecast low is $13 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +226.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 226.63% for it to hit the projected low.

USD Partners LP (USDP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.19 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that USD Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2019 will be $29.58 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.59 Million and $30.33 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.5%. The 2020 estimates are for USD Partners LP earnings to decrease by -69.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

USDP Dividends

USD Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 04, 2020. The 11.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 11.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 15.69% per year.

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.85% of USD Partners LP shares while 33.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.19%. There are 29 institutions holding the USD Partners LP stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.05% of the shares, roughly 820Thousand USDP shares worth $2.59 Million.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2% or 536.54 Thousand shares worth $1.7 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and BMC Fund Inc. With 253538 shares estimated at $846.82 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BMC Fund Inc. held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 5Thousand shares worth around $16.7 Thousand.

