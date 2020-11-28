In the latest trading session, 298,698 Tricida, Inc.(NASDAQ:TCDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.46 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $374.38 Million. TCDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -493.83% off its 52-week high of $44.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.74, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.87% up since then. When we look at Tricida, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 881.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

Analysts give the Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TCDA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tricida, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.12.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

Although TCDA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.76-3 on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 3.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.8%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TCDA’s forecast low is $6 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +168.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -19.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Tricida, Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.83% of Tricida, Inc. shares while 91.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.31%. There are 176 institutions holding the Tricida, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 19.16% of the shares, roughly 9.61 Million TCDA shares worth $87.11 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.07% or 4.55 Million shares worth $41.22 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 1011221 shares estimated at $13.53 Million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 973.99 Thousand shares worth around $26.77 Million.

