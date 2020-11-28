In the latest trading session, 448,086 Teekay Corporation(NYSE:TK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.48 changing hands around -$0.05 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $250.75 Million. TK’s current price is a discount, trading about -127.02% off its 52-week high of $5.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.45% up since then. When we look at Teekay Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 880.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 587.52 Million.

Analysts give the Teekay Corporation (TK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Teekay Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Although TK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.69-7 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 7.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is 0.3% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TK’s forecast low is $3.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Teekay Corporation earnings to decrease by -287.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12% per year.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.59% of Teekay Corporation shares while 27.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.82%. There are 86 institutions holding the Teekay Corporation stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.11% of the shares, roughly 2.13 Million TK shares worth $4.74 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 1.19 Million shares worth $2.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. With 440000 shares estimated at $981.2 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 413.11 Thousand shares worth around $727.08 Thousand.

