In the latest trading session, 200,546 Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.57 changing hands around $0.58 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $847.56 Million. TRHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.01% off its 52-week high of $69.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 15.32% up since then. When we look at Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 263.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 311.09 Million.

Analysts give the Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TRHC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Instantly TRHC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $39.00- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 8.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRHC’s forecast low is $34 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -33.61% over the past 6 months, a -97.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will drop -161.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.61 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $82.37 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73.22 Million and $72.83 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. earnings to increase by 36.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33% per year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.85% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. shares while 107.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.48%. There are 255 institutions holding the Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.88% of the shares, roughly 3.07 Million TRHC shares worth $125.09 Million.

Credit Suisse Ag/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.95% or 1.42 Million shares worth $57.83 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. With 1279596 shares estimated at $44.2 Million under it, the former controlled 5.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held about 3.92% of the shares, roughly 934.73 Thousand shares worth around $47.3 Million.

