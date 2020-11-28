In the latest trading session, 549,602 SilverCrest Metals Inc.(NYSE:SILV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.71 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.13 Billion. SILV’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.67% off its 52-week high of $11.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.34% up since then. When we look at SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 793.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 762.77 Million.

Analysts give the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SILV as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $17.38.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) trade information

Instantly SILV is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.55-8 on Friday, Nov 20 added 8.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SILV’s forecast low is $10.7 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +141.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.85% for it to hit the projected low.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.46%. The 2020 estimates are for SilverCrest Metals Inc. earnings to increase by 3.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.92% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares while 56.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.56%. There are 162 institutions holding the SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock share, with Sprott Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.66% of the shares, roughly 17.64 Million SILV shares worth $149.76 Million.

Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.57% or 8.49 Million shares worth $72.07 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Sprott Gold Equity Fund. With 5650393 shares estimated at $51.25 Million under it, the former controlled 4.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund held about 3.68% of the shares, roughly 4.76 Million shares worth around $40.38 Million.

