In the latest trading session, 348,428 Shift4 Payments, Inc.(NYSE:FOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.61 changing hands around -$2.02 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.93 Billion. FOUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.15% off its 52-week high of $65.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $30, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.31% up since then. When we look at Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 612.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.62 Million.

Analysts give the Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FOUR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FOUR’s forecast low is $46 with $78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Shift4 Payments, Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.41% of Shift4 Payments, Inc. shares while 89.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.63%. There are 143 institutions holding the Shift4 Payments, Inc. stock share, with Durable Capital Partners LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.72% of the shares, roughly 2.62 Million FOUR shares worth $126.61 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.62% or 2.29 Million shares worth $110.65 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 688856 shares estimated at $33.31 Million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 663Thousand shares worth around $23.54 Million.

