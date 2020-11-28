In the latest trading session, 308,770 Secoo Holding Limited(NASDAQ:SECO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.37 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $238.1 Million. SECO’s current price is a discount, trading about -116.62% off its 52-week high of $7.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.11, which suggests the current value is an impressive 37.39% up since then. When we look at Secoo Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 177.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 105.63 Million.

Analysts give the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SECO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Secoo Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Instantly SECO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.46-2 on Friday, Nov 27 added 2.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 326.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.09 days.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $241.41 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Secoo Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 01, 2019 will be $273.77 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $175.82 Million and $233.02 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Secoo Holding Limited earnings to increase by 1.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Secoo Holding Limited shares while 22.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.31%. There are 28 institutions holding the Secoo Holding Limited stock share, with IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.27% of the shares, roughly 4.18 Million SECO shares worth $11.17 Million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.93% or 3.68 Million shares worth $9.83 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 201000 shares estimated at $528.63 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 64.19 Thousand shares worth around $168.81 Thousand.

