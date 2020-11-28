In the latest trading session, 254,387 SeaChange International, Inc.(NASDAQ:SEAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.04 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.06 Million. SEAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -378.85% off its 52-week high of $4.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the current value is an impressive 33.65% up since then. When we look at SeaChange International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 366.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 314.78 Million.

Analysts give the SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SEAC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SeaChange International, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

Instantly SEAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.07 on Friday, Nov 20 added 2.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.75%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is 0.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 401.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEAC’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +92.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 92.31% for it to hit the projected low.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SeaChange International, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -43.78% over the past 6 months, a -570% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SeaChange International, Inc. will drop -185.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -161.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -60.5% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.9%. The 2020 estimates are for SeaChange International, Inc. earnings to increase by 77.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.68% of SeaChange International, Inc. shares while 27.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.55%. There are 90 institutions holding the SeaChange International, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.66% of the shares, roughly 1.75 Million SEAC shares worth $1.52 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.58% or 1.72 Million shares worth $1.5 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio and DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio. With 560297 shares estimated at $879.67 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 495.94 Thousand shares worth around $778.63 Thousand.

