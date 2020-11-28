In the latest trading session, 191,147 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP(NYSE:SNMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.67 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.31 Million. SNMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -138.81% off its 52-week high of $1.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.61% up since then. When we look at Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 386.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 Million.

Analysts give the Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SNMP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

Although SNMP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -9.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.7499 on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 11.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 348.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 137.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 198.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNMP’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +198.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 198.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP earnings to increase by 190.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.72% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares while 34.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.66%. There are 14 institutions holding the Sanchez Midstream Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 1.75 Million SNMP shares worth $502.42 Thousand.

CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 30.03 Thousand shares worth $8.63 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd. With 1758705 shares estimated at $545.2 Thousand under it, the former controlled 8.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1.23 Thousand shares worth around $467.

