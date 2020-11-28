In the latest trading session, 297,675 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.(NYSE:RHP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.7. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65 changing hands around -$1.89 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.57 Billion. RHP’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.86% off its 52-week high of $91.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.62% up since then. When we look at Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 463.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 550Million.

Analysts give the Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RHP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) trade information

Although RHP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $67.37- on Friday, Nov 27 added 3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is 0.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.71, meaning bulls need a downside of -17.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RHP’s forecast low is $23 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -64.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +82.64% over the past 6 months, a -145.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will drop -322.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -111.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -68.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $103.77 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $118.49 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $446.29 Million and $313.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -76.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -62.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.51% per year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.29% of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. shares while 87.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.93%. There are 315 institutions holding the Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.97% of the shares, roughly 7.13 Million RHP shares worth $262.38 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.77% or 4.82 Million shares worth $177.55 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2329879 shares estimated at $74.6 Million under it, the former controlled 4.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 1.41 Million shares worth around $48.79 Million.

