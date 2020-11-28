In the latest trading session, 298,852 Renalytix AI plc(NASDAQ:RNLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.04 changing hands around -$0.04 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $494.27 Million. RNLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.21% off its 52-week high of $18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.91, which suggests the current value is an impressive 29.42% up since then. When we look at Renalytix AI plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 107.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.63 Million.

Analysts give the Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RNLX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RNLX’s forecast low is $16 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Renalytix AI plc earnings to increase by 72.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Renalytix AI plc shares while 13.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.63%. There are 16 institutions holding the Renalytix AI plc stock share, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.94% of the shares, roughly 2.5 Million RNLX shares worth $30.47 Million.

Parian Global Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.37% or 855.18 Thousand shares worth $10.42 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund. With 231243 shares estimated at $2.82 Million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 8.56 Thousand shares worth around $104.36 Thousand.

