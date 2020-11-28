In the latest trading session, 258,585 Repro Med Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:KRMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.2. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.55 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $199.94 Million. KRMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.2% off its 52-week high of $12.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 20.88% up since then. When we look at Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 617.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 449.55 Million.

Analysts give the Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KRMD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) trade information

Instantly KRMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.88-6 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 6.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 923.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 112.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KRMD’s forecast low is $9 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +119.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 97.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.62 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $6.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.22 Million and $6.2 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Repro Med Systems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.78% of Repro Med Systems, Inc. shares while 66.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.04%. There are 129 institutions holding the Repro Med Systems, Inc. stock share, with Horton Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 29.66% of the shares, roughly 11.83 Million KRMD shares worth $85.43 Million.

First Light Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.19% or 7.26 Million shares worth $52.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 824466 shares estimated at $7.4 Million under it, the former controlled 2.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 509.96 Thousand shares worth around $4.43 Million.

