In the latest trading session, 227,193 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.(NASDAQ:RRGB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.71 changing hands around -$0.35 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $321.87 Million. RRGB’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.06% off its 52-week high of $37.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.04, which suggests the current value is an impressive 80.49% up since then. When we look at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 513.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 870.16 Million.

Analysts give the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended RRGB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) trade information

Although RRGB has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.80- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is 0.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.8, meaning bulls need a downside of -33.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RRGB’s forecast low is $12 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -42.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +49.32% over the past 6 months, a -1706.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will drop -86.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $245.56 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $335.14 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $302.94 Million and $306.06 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.03% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. shares while 102.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.01%. There are 162 institutions holding the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 18.6% of the shares, roughly 2.89 Million RRGB shares worth $38.04 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.54% or 2.26 Million shares worth $29.74 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 1420000 shares estimated at $18.69 Million under it, the former controlled 9.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.12% of the shares, roughly 951.81 Thousand shares worth around $11.46 Million.

