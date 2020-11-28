In the latest trading session, 681,179 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:RAPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.4 changing hands around $3.28 or 0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $550.04 Million. RAPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -128.62% off its 52-week high of $51.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.52, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.04% up since then. When we look at RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 389.19 Million.

Analysts give the RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RAPT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

Instantly RAPT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 17.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.65- on Friday, Nov 27 added 1.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 345.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAPT’s forecast low is $23 with $51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +127.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.68% for it to hit the projected low.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -19%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.42% of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 81.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.74%. There are 92 institutions holding the RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Svennilson Peter the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 22.93% of the shares, roughly 5.63 Million RAPT shares worth $181.3 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.7% or 2.63 Million shares worth $84.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 790526 shares estimated at $22.94 Million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 667.56 Thousand shares worth around $21.5 Million.

