In the latest trading session, 385,773 Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.09 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.88 Million. PTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -333.03% off its 52-week high of $4.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the current value is an impressive 20.18% up since then. When we look at Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 460.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 440.61 Million.

Analysts give the Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PTI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) trade information

Instantly PTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.11 on Friday, Nov 27 added 1.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 175.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTI’s forecast low is $2 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +266.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 83.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 28%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 22.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.7%. There are 54 institutions holding the Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.58% of the shares, roughly 2.39 Million PTI shares worth $2.63 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.41% or 1.78 Million shares worth $1.96 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. With 1195732 shares estimated at $1.64 Million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 750Thousand shares worth around $825Thousand.

