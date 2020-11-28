In the latest trading session, 305,452 Pactiv Evergreen Inc.(NASDAQ:PTVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.68 changing hands around -$0.23 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.96 Billion. PTVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.12% off its 52-week high of $17.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 37.65% up since then. When we look at Pactiv Evergreen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 506.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Analysts give the Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PTVE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pactiv Evergreen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTVE’s forecast low is $17 with $20.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.52% per year.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.9% of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. shares while 19.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.02%. There are 73 institutions holding the Pactiv Evergreen Inc. stock share, with Nuveen Asset Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.7% of the shares, roughly 8.32 Million PTVE shares worth $105.66 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.85% or 6.81 Million shares worth $86.53 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 3275157 shares estimated at $41.59 Million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.47 Million shares worth around $18.68 Million.

