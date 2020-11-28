In the latest trading session, 369,835 Novus Capital Corporation(NASDAQ:NOVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.88 changing hands around -$0.04 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $150.28 Million. NOVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.34% off its 52-week high of $12.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 19.11% up since then. When we look at Novus Capital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 331.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 334.27 Million.

Analysts give the Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NOVS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS) trade information

Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Novus Capital Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.07% of Novus Capital Corporation shares while 65.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.36%. There are 36 institutions holding the Novus Capital Corporation stock share, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.91% of the shares, roughly 1000Thousand NOVS shares worth $11.75 Million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 802.34 Thousand shares worth $9.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

