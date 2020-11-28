In the latest trading session, 268,112 NextGen Healthcare, Inc.(NASDAQ:NXGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.2 Billion. NXGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.11% off its 52-week high of $18.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.67% up since then. When we look at NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 305.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 312.12 Million.

Analysts give the NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NXGN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) trade information

Instantly NXGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $18.74- on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 3.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXGN’s forecast low is $13 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.78% for it to hit the projected low.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextGen Healthcare, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +74.93% over the past 6 months, a 7.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will drop -17.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.9%. The 2020 estimates are for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.94% per year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.13% of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. shares while 79.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.48%. There are 243 institutions holding the NextGen Healthcare, Inc. stock share, with Brown Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.25% of the shares, roughly 8.84 Million NXGN shares worth $112.67 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.94% or 8.64 Million shares worth $110.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4323754 shares estimated at $55.08 Million under it, the former controlled 6.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.08% of the shares, roughly 3.39 Million shares worth around $46.09 Million.

