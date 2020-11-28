In the latest trading session, 354,348 New Fortress Energy Inc.(NASDAQ:NFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.98 changing hands around $2.23 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.76 Billion. NFE’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.44% off its 52-week high of $54.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 84.75% up since then. When we look at New Fortress Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 272.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 599.24 Million.

Analysts give the New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NFE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. New Fortress Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

Instantly NFE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $47.20- on Friday, Nov 27 added 2.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.93%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NFE’s forecast low is $37 with $51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.92% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -19.53% for it to hit the projected low.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Fortress Energy Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +226.79% over the past 6 months, a -66.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -20.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Fortress Energy Inc. will rise +200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 180.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 150.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $164.43 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that New Fortress Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $237.99 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.75 Million and $74.53 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 135.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 219.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for New Fortress Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -248.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around October 29, 2020. The 0.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 0.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.42% of New Fortress Energy Inc. shares while 40.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.15%. There are 89 institutions holding the New Fortress Energy Inc. stock share, with Great Mountain Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 20.57% of the shares, roughly 34.7 Million NFE shares worth $1.53 Billion.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.94% or 13.4 Million shares worth $589.7 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 2656000 shares estimated at $116.89 Million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 2Million shares worth around $43.2 Million.

