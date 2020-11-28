In the latest trading session, 230,441 Modine Manufacturing Company(NYSE:MOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.18 changing hands around -$0.43 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $571.83 Million. MOD’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.16% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.84, which suggests the current value is an impressive 74.6% up since then. When we look at Modine Manufacturing Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 519.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 385.84 Million.

Analysts give the Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MOD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Modine Manufacturing Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) trade information

Although MOD has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.98- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 6.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is 0.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOD’s forecast low is $14.5 with $14.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16%. The 2020 estimates are for Modine Manufacturing Company earnings to decrease by -102.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.9% per year.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.07% of Modine Manufacturing Company shares while 87.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.99%. There are 176 institutions holding the Modine Manufacturing Company stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.01% of the shares, roughly 4.09 Million MOD shares worth $25.59 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 3.95 Million shares worth $24.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1494248 shares estimated at $8.13 Million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 1.32 Million shares worth around $7.28 Million.

