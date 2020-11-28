In the latest trading session, 597,635 Lightspeed POS Inc.(NYSE:LSPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $55.7 changing hands around $4.53 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.81 Billion. LSPD’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.54% off its 52-week high of $56. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.29, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.21% up since then. When we look at Lightspeed POS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 440.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 333.16 Million.

Analysts give the Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LSPD as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Instantly LSPD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $56.00- on Friday, Nov 27 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.99%, with the 5-day performance at 0.3% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is 0.6% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.68, meaning bulls need a downside of -17.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LSPD’s forecast low is $21.4 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +7.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -61.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Lightspeed POS Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Lightspeed POS Inc. shares while 68.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.16%. There are 142 institutions holding the Lightspeed POS Inc. stock share, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 26.97% of the shares, roughly 24.29 Million LSPD shares worth $777.64 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 6.59 Million shares worth $210.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 2910419 shares estimated at $93.19 Million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 2.24 Million shares worth around $78.74 Million.

