In the latest trading session, 206,436 LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.(NYSE:LITB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.06 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $342.04 Million. LITB’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.12% off its 52-week high of $3.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the current value is an impressive 81.05% up since then. When we look at LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 671.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 458.88 Million.

Analysts give the LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LITB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) trade information

Although LITB has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.25-5 on Monday, Nov 23 added 5.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.91%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 434.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LITB’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.96% for it to hit the projected low.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.49 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 01, 2017 will be $77.08 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.65 Million and $64.36 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2020 estimates are for LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. earnings to increase by 101%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45% per year.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.08% of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. shares while 9.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.79%. There are 14 institutions holding the LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. stock share, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.49% of the shares, roughly 6.46 Million LITB shares worth $12.46 Million.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.48% or 2.54 Million shares worth $4.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

