In the latest trading session, 370,743 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.(NYSE:NGVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.19 changing hands around $0.68 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $342.49 Million. NGVC’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.48% off its 52-week high of $17.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.41, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.38% up since then. When we look at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 296.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 146.48 Million.

Analysts give the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NGVC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) trade information

Instantly NGVC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.83- on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 9.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NGVC’s forecast low is $16 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +5.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7%. The 2020 estimates are for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. earnings to increase by 11.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.1% per year.

NGVC Dividends

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 04 – February 08, 2021. The 1.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.99% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. shares while 40.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.43%. There are 141 institutions holding the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.77% of the shares, roughly 1.52 Million NGVC shares worth $15.03 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.64% or 819.22 Thousand shares worth $8.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 293626 shares estimated at $4.65 Million under it, the former controlled 1.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 273.4 Thousand shares worth around $4.33 Million.

