In the latest trading session, 233,989 Kimball International, Inc.(NASDAQ:KBAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.75 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $432.22 Million. KBAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.19% off its 52-week high of $21.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.19, which suggests the current value is an impressive 30.3% up since then. When we look at Kimball International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 236.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 195.4 Million.

Analysts give the Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KBAL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kimball International, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) trade information

Although KBAL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.38- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 5.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 667.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KBAL’s forecast low is $14 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Kimball International, Inc. earnings to increase by 4.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17% per year.

KBAL Dividends

Kimball International, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 04, 2020. The 3.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 3.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.9% per year.

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.97% of Kimball International, Inc. shares while 67.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.46%. There are 206 institutions holding the Kimball International, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.74% of the shares, roughly 2.85 Million KBAL shares worth $30.01 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.85% or 2.52 Million shares worth $26.55 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1009180 shares estimated at $11.67 Million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 789.57 Thousand shares worth around $8.85 Million.

