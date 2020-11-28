In the latest trading session, 590,007 Array Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.11 changing hands around -$0.32 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.98 Billion. ARRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.24% off its 52-week high of $50.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.05, which suggests the current value is an impressive 38.34% up since then. When we look at Array Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 Million.

Analysts give the Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ARRY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Array Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.81, meaning bulls need a downside of -7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARRY’s forecast low is $37 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Array Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 165.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.83% per year.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Science & Technology Tr and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Small Company Value Tr. With 100708 shares estimated at $3.71 Million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Small Company Value Tr held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 9.49 Thousand shares worth around $349.78 Thousand.

