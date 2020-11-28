In the latest trading session, 335,948 Lee Enterprises, Incorporated(NYSE:LEE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.36 Million. LEE’s current price is a discount, trading about -209% off its 52-week high of $3.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the current value is an impressive 29% up since then. When we look at Lee Enterprises, Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 360.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 144.34 Million.

Analysts give the Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LEE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) trade information

Although LEE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.05 on Friday, Nov 27 added 4.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 300% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LEE’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +300% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 300% for it to hit the projected low.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated earnings to decrease by -32.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3% per year.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.17% of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated shares while 43.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.58%. There are 78 institutions holding the Lee Enterprises, Incorporated stock share, with Cannell Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.82% of the shares, roughly 4.56 Million LEE shares worth $3.83 Million.

Solas Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.88% or 2.85 Million shares worth $2.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2367044 shares estimated at $2.32 Million under it, the former controlled 4.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 1.44 Million shares worth around $1.41 Million.

