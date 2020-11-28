In the latest trading session, 233,507 Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:KTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.39 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.28 Million. KTRA’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.29% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.66% up since then. When we look at Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 772.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.33 Million.

Analysts give the Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KTRA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Instantly KTRA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.51 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 7.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 92.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 205.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KTRA’s forecast low is $3 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +331.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 115.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 72.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.94% of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 1.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.28%. There are 16 institutions holding the Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.7% of the shares, roughly 171.89 Thousand KTRA shares worth $240.65 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 68.36 Thousand shares worth $47.02 Thousand as of Jun 29, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored