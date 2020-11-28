In the latest trading session, 272,207 Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:JNCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.4. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.27 changing hands around $0.58 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $289.72 Million. JNCE’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.21% off its 52-week high of $11.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the current value is an impressive 60.8% up since then. When we look at Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 275.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.3 Million.

Analysts give the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JNCE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

Instantly JNCE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.40-1 on Friday, Nov 27 added 1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JNCE’s forecast low is $5.5 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +106.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +30.76% over the past 6 months, a -224.1% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +105.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -82.5% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43%. The 2020 estimates are for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 297.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.14% of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 63.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.55%. There are 148 institutions holding the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with TRV GP II, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 25.67% of the shares, roughly 10.23 Million JNCE shares worth $83.48 Million.

TRV GP III, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.65% or 3.05 Million shares worth $24.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 570130 shares estimated at $3.93 Million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 386.63 Thousand shares worth around $1.87 Million.

