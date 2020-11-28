In the latest trading session, 306,994 Zymeworks Inc.(NYSE:ZYME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.86 changing hands around $1.31 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.29 Billion. ZYME’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.8% off its 52-week high of $52.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.33, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.23% up since then. When we look at Zymeworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 694.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 441.15 Million.

Analysts give the Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZYME as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zymeworks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) trade information

Instantly ZYME is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $52.60- on Friday, Nov 27 added 5.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZYME’s forecast low is $42 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zymeworks Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +34.21% over the past 6 months, a 6.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zymeworks Inc. will drop -4.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -55.9% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Zymeworks Inc. earnings to decrease by -204.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11% per year.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.85% of Zymeworks Inc. shares while 78.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.3%. There are 178 institutions holding the Zymeworks Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.6% of the shares, roughly 4.4 Million ZYME shares worth $205Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.47% or 3.42 Million shares worth $159.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 867545 shares estimated at $28.13 Million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 709.2 Thousand shares worth around $33.03 Million.

