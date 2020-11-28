In the latest trading session, 554,798 Warner Music Group Corp.(NASDAQ:WMG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.35 changing hands around -$0.5 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.46 Billion. WMG’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.61% off its 52-week high of $34.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 9.66% up since then. When we look at Warner Music Group Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 953.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 763.84 Million.

Analysts give the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended WMG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WMG’s forecast low is $23 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Warner Music Group Corp. earnings to decrease by -16.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.83% per year.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 29 – February 02, 2021. The 1.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.01% of Warner Music Group Corp. shares while 92.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.48%. There are 155 institutions holding the Warner Music Group Corp. stock share, with Sands Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.93% of the shares, roughly 12.34 Million WMG shares worth $354.55 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.8% or 6.91 Million shares worth $198.58 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2209461 shares estimated at $65.18 Million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1.91 Million shares worth around $56.36 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored