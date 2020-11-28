In the latest trading session, 214,097 ShiftPixy, Inc.(NASDAQ:PIXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.51 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.46 Million. PIXY’s current price is a discount, trading about -995.62% off its 52-week high of $27.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the current value is an impressive 19.52% up since then. When we look at ShiftPixy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 777.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 648.93 Million.

Analysts give the ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PIXY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ShiftPixy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.72-7 on Monday, Nov 23 added 7.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for ShiftPixy, Inc. earnings to increase by 2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.04% of ShiftPixy, Inc. shares while 1.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.63%. There are 15 institutions holding the ShiftPixy, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.56% of the shares, roughly 94.29 Thousand PIXY shares worth $362.06 Thousand.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 62.16 Thousand shares worth $238.68 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 8773 shares estimated at $37.72 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 5.86 Thousand shares worth around $31.49 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored