In the latest trading session, 408,325 Predictive Oncology Inc.(NASDAQ:POAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.74 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.08 Million. POAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -616.22% off its 52-week high of $5.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the current value is an impressive 14.86% up since then. When we look at Predictive Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 244.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 Million.

Analysts give the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended POAI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Instantly POAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.77 on Friday, Nov 27 added 3.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 343.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 339.76 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Predictive Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 12.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.36% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares while 2.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.47%. There are 13 institutions holding the Predictive Oncology Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.58% of the shares, roughly 278.57 Thousand POAI shares worth $226.78 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 31.39 Thousand shares worth $25.55 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 34404 shares estimated at $56.42 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 2.72 Thousand shares worth around $2.94 Thousand.

